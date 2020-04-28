Leading Democrat Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for US president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden won the endorsement for US president Monday of Nancy Pelosi, who hailed him as a "voice of reason" capable of leading America out of the coronavirus crisis.
Pelosi was the last leading Democrat to endorse formally Biden´s run for the White House against Republican Donald Trump in November. "Today I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president," the speaker of the House of Representatives said in the pre-recorded message.
Biden, who served as vice president under former president Barack Obama, had already emerged as the Democrats´ presumptive nominee after decisive primary victories in a string of primaries before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country. His main rivals, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, have dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden as has Obama.