Shahbaz slams Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir

LAHORE: PML-N president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and alarm over the martyrdom of 14 Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir over the past five days and condemned Indian terrorism and oppression in the Valley. In a statement Monday, Shahbaz called on the international community and the United Nations to play an immediate, active and decisive role to save the lives of the oppressed Kashmiris. Shahbaz said India is using curfew and Covid-19 lockdown as instruments of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris while the entire world watches on. India has made a mockery of all resolutions and conventions of the UN and violated every standard of human rights in the civilized world and yet there is an unbearable lull in the global community which is sad and disappointing, he added.

The world powers, civilized nations and international rights bodies must stand up to fulfill their duty to humanity and save the people of Kashmir from this ongoing massacre, he further added.