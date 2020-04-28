close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MH
Munawar Hasan
April 28, 2020

Flour prices up in Punjab; mill owners blame short supply of wheat

Top Story

MH
Munawar Hasan
April 28, 2020

LAHORE: A number of flourmills in Punjab have increased the price of 20kg flour bag to Rs818 on short supply of wheat, as they accuse Punjab Food Department (PFD) of adopting monopolistic policies amid wheat harvesting. The provincial food department increased wheat release price to Rs1,400/40kg from Rs1,375. Subsequently, the flour millers, feeling the pinch of lesser grain availability, raised flour price.

Latest News

More From Top Story