Flour prices up in Punjab; mill owners blame short supply of wheat

LAHORE: A number of flourmills in Punjab have increased the price of 20kg flour bag to Rs818 on short supply of wheat, as they accuse Punjab Food Department (PFD) of adopting monopolistic policies amid wheat harvesting. The provincial food department increased wheat release price to Rs1,400/40kg from Rs1,375. Subsequently, the flour millers, feeling the pinch of lesser grain availability, raised flour price.