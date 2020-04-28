2,100 gram hashish seized

MIANWALI: Police Monday arrested nine accused, including a drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police arrested drug peddler Moin of Alif Khel and recovered 2,100 gram hashish and one pistol from his possession. A police team arrested gamblers identified as Asghar Aziz, Nasir Nazir, M Saghir, Faisal Rehman, M Saleem and others and recovered eight cell phones, four motorcycles and Rs 48,900 from them. Police have registered separate cases against the accused.