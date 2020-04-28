Man kills granddaughter

SARGODHA: A man allegedly killed his granddaughter in Sahiwal Police limits here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Razia Bibi and her daughter were living in a house after her divorce.

The accused allegedly strangled her grand-daughter Irum. On the report of her mother, police registered a case against the accused.

Youth electrocuted:A youth was electrocuted catching a pigeon in Shahpur police limits here on Monday. According to a police spokesman, Waqar, 22, of Shahpur city climbed the roof of his house to catch a pigeon but he accidentally touched an electric wire and received a fatal electric shock. He was rushed to hospital where he died.