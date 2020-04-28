Jobless man commits suicide

MUZAFFARGARH: A father of six children Monday committed suicide as he was jobless. Nazir Ahmad, 40, of Kot Addu was upset due to financial constraints and in desperation he swallowed poisonous pills and died. He was the father of five daughters and one son and the family was living in a rental house.

Health dept destroys expired edibles: A health department team Monday destroyed expired edible items, including chocolates and juices at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. Health inspector Ahmad Raza inspected different shops and checked expiry dates on packed food products and destroyed expired things. He warned shopkeepers of legal action and arrest in case of recurrence of the violation.