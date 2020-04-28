Two brothers among 3 die in road accident

KASUR: Three people, including two brothers, died in a road accident on Multan Road near Dina Nath in the limits of Phoolnagar police on Monday. Rana Talib of Vehari, his brother Rana Abdul Malik and driver Muhammad Fiaz were travelling in a vehicle when a speeding trailer hit them near Dina Nath in a bid to overtake them. As a result, Talib and his brother died on the spot and Fiaz died at Phoolnagar Trauma Centre. They were heading to Lodhran from Lahore.

BODY RECOVERED: Sadar police Monday recovered an unidentified body of a man from the fields of village Bahmniwala. The body was dispatched to DHQ hospital.

MAN DEPRIVED OF MOTORCYCLE: Two bandits deprived a man of his motorcycle and cash near Mustafabad Canal in the limits of Mustafabad police on Monday. Ali Asghar was moving on his motorcycle when the robbers intercepted him and snatched his motorcycle, cash and his two mobile phones.