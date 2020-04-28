Man with Covid-19 jumps to his death from hospital building

BENGALURU: Depressed over being infected with COVID-19, a man jumped to his death from the third floor of the trauma care centre at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, India, on Monday morning, foreign media reported. The man, identified as Syed Babu (50), an auto driver who lived with his brother’s family at Tilaknagar locality. He tested positive for the coronavirus on April 24 and was being treated as patient number 466. He was kept in an isolation ward. His family are quarantined in a hotel. At breakfast time Monday morning, Syed Babu asked for a plate of idli (rice). After staff went out to fetch it for him, the man took the emergency exit to the terrace of the building and jumped. He died on the spot. Sources said Syed Babu had been distinctly depressed at his coronavirus status but was shaken by the death of another patient in the same ward. Syed Babu was admitted to hospital with breathing problems. He had been suffering with a kidney-related ailment for over 10 years, and had undergone dialysis on Sunday. DCP South Rohini Katoch Sepat said the suicide took place sometime between 8.30 am and 9 am Monday.