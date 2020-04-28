Fitrana fixed at Rs100 per head

ISLAMABAD: The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr has been fixed at Rs100 per head this year, said Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman.

According to a press release, Mufti Munib said according to the market price of 2.25 kg of flour, the amount for Fitrana was calculated as Rs100 per head and those using ‘chaki flour’ should pay Rs125 per head as Fitrana.

The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates, raisins and cheese should pay Rs320, Rs1,600, Rs1,920 and Rs3,540 per head, respectively.

A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay ‘Sadqa-e-Fitr’ before the Eid prayers.

If the person is a breadwinner, he should also pay ‘Sadqa-e-Fitr’ for his dependants, such as wife, children, dependent relatives or servants.

Mufti Munib also advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eidul Fitr so that they could also celebrate the festival. The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor.

Mufti Munibur Rehman said real spirit of ‘Fitr’ and ‘Fidya’ was two-time meal of a destitute person, so it was better to pay the meal cost of a hotel.

However, those who were wealthier, they should try to pay more to extend assistance to the poor in this time of coronavirus, he added. If anyone had been unable to keep fast for the whole month of Ramazan, he or she should pay ‘Fidya’ as compensation worth Rs3,750 in proportionate to ‘chaki flour’ price, Rs9,600 for barley, Rs 48,000 for date, Rs 57,600 for raisin and Rs106,200 for cheese.

Likewise the ‘Kufara’ (compensation for feeding 60 destitute) for leaving 30 fasts in wheat would be Rs7,500, barley Rs19,200, date Rs96,000, raisin Rs115,200 and cheese Rs212,400.

The ‘Kufara’ for breaking swear will be Rs1,250 in proportionate to flour price, Rs3,200 barley, Rs16,000 dates,Rs19,200 raisin and 35,400 cheese.