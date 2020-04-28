Quarantined at home, one gets a lot of time to think about various things. One such string of thoughts led me down a lane where I tried to imagine what the world would look like after all this was over. I had recently come across some shivering pictures sketched by Yuval Noah Harari in his article in Financial Times. However, I really wondered how things will pan out in Post Corona Pakistan.

I wondered whether there will be a realization about the importance of Education and Health in Pakistan. Education in Pakistan will have to go a step further and produce responsible citizens with a civic sense; I see people disregarding the lockdown imposed, imperiling not only theirs but also the lives of others. A responsible society needs to be raised if we have to face such a calamity in future (God forbid). Health System will have to be upgraded to cater to this burgeoning population. The importance of a strong health system cannot be highlighted more than the way it has been done by this pandemic.

Next, my thoughts wondered to the changes that may be made in our offices. Will work from home become an accepted norm? Will technology earn a greater role in our everyday workings? Better yet, will government move towards digitization of its offices and away from the paper consuming file system in place? The answers to all these questions are uncertain but one can definitely foresee a step in this direction. In this day and age, when corporations have become so efficient, it is right to adopt the good that they have to offer. Inevitably, it will be an improvement in our governance system with larger accountability on digitized platforms. I thought about how new ideas will be cooking up in the bright minds that we have in this country. A change, not short of revolution, is definitely in the offing. The potential is huge. The biggest gap that many around me have perceived is the minimal prevalence of digital banking in Pakistan. Banks have huge lines outside them and people have to gather there out of necessity when they should be practicing social distancing. On the other hand, world has moved on to branchless banking. This move towards digital banking may also get an impetus if people continue to feel that germs are transmitted via paper currency. It will definitely be a good thing for the economy. Good! I was thinking about hopeful things.

However, the thought of economy brought back the gloominess. The current situation is really hurting every person around the globe. Under-developed countries will be hit harder. The survival of the poorest will become difficult. How will those who survive, change? Will the capitalistic tendencies be reinforced or will empathy be the dominating force? My heart wants the victory for empathy but my gut shouts that man’s avarice is insatiable; capitalism will return with more force. However, there is a tiny hope that death, on such a large scale, may lead to the reminder of mortality and consequently, to a more humane approach towards life. But then again, it is just a hope. The largest change, I thought, would be seen in the private life of people. People so used to the busy routine might get a chance to contemplate about their life choices. This self-evaluation might call for a course correction, if required. Furthermore, the relations may see a rejuvenation.

Men would witness closely the amount of work women do at home and realize the plight of housewives who ‘just chill at home’. Couples would bond with each other and the parents, who had no time in their busy routine, would reconnect with their children. In short, a post Corona Pakistan might see some better people replacing their older versions. It was this series of thoughts that brought up various possibilities of a changed world and I kept on wondering, hopeful and afraid at the same time. In reality, one can’t even fathom how different the world will be in so many ways. What we can do at an individual level is to work to produce an improved version of ourselves so that the post Corona Pakistan can deal with the challenges of the future in a better way. Let’s hope for the best.