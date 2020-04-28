Three more deaths take Covid-19 toll to 84 in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of three more Covid-19 patients on Monday raised the toll to 84, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 5,526 with the addition of 80 new cases in the province.

The two Covid-19 patients, who lost the battle against coronavirus, belonged to Lahore and Faisalabad.

Among 84 Covid-19 fatalities in Punjab so far, 40 occurred in Lahore, 22 in Rawalpindi, six in Multan, three each in Faisalabad and Gujrat, two each in Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Attock, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Toba Tek Singh.

Out of total confirmed Covid-19 patients, 1,923 are preachers of Tablighi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims returning from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 2,749 citizens, who either have travel history or fell victim to local transmission. Out of 2,669 citizens tested positive for the virus, the highest number were reported in Lahore where the tally reached 1,261.

As many as 294 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 225 Gujrat, 149 Gujranwala, 106 Sialkot, 65 Rahim Yar Khan, 57 each in Faisalabad and Kasur, 55 Jhelum, 53 Sargodha, 49 Vehari, 47 Multan, 38 Jhang, 30 Mandi Bahauddin, 26 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Hafizabad, 20 each in Bahawalpur and Mianwali, 19 each in Sheikhupura and Attock, 18 Muzaffargarh, 15 Narowal, 12 each in Nankana Sahib and Khushab, 11 each in Okara, Bahawalnagar and Chiniot, 10 Bhakkar, seven each in Pakpattan and Toba Tek Singh, six Khanewal, four each in Lodhran and Chakwal and two each in Sahiwal and Layyah. Of 1,923 confirmed Covid-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 105 Lodhran, 67 Bhakkar, 61 Muzaffargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 42 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Narowal, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad.

Out of 86 Covid-19 patients in jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each in Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each in Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per a spokesperson for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 71,726 tests have been performed in the province. He said that 1,183 patients have recovered and sent to their homes. He said that 22 serious patients are under treatment at high dependency units.