4 killed by consuming hand sanitizer

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 4 persons were killed after consuming hand sanitizer for the purpose of alcohol in Bhatta Number 1 area here on Monday.

According to police sources, four persons identified as Haroon Masih, Robin Masih, Shaukat Masih and Rauf Masih had drunk hand sanitizer for the purpose of alcohol and fell unconscious. They were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where all of them expired.

However, the brother of Shaukat Masih told the police that his brother was a patient of diabetes and had died after the level of diabetes dropped in his body while the heirs of Rauf Masih have submitted that he has died due to cardiac arrest. However, police were investigating the incident.