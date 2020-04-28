MPs meeting on corona: Uniform policy on lockdown demanded

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) reiterated its call for uniform policy on lockdown saying that the federal government is still putting the nation in confusion.

While the committee unanimously recommended release of arrested traders in Karachi at the earliest.

Following the meeting, the National Assembly Secretariat has also sent the letter to Sindh government based on the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee for the release of traders who were arrested by the Sindh government on violation of SOPs on coronavirus.

The meeting of Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus was held under the chairmanship of leader of House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz in absence of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in which the business community and traders representatives presented the suggestions and issues related to them.

FPCCI President Anjum Nisar apprised the committee about the restriction on exports especially on Afghan Transit Trade, enforcement of the SBP interest rate with immediate effect, waiver of restriction of CNIC on transactions and tax exemptions on CNG sector.

The government has assured the business committee of looking into these matters.

The opposition also demanded that trade and business community should be special focus of the policymakers.

While chairing the meeting, Senator Shibli Faraz said the business and agricultural sectors are of vital importance to bring the country out of the present economic and health crises. “The government is well aware of the suffering of the small and large traders and is ready to facilitate the business community,” he said.

On the invitation of the chair, the leaders of the business community put forth their suggestions and issues faced by their community.

Expressing worrisome situation faced by majority of the businessmen, FPCCI President Anjum Nisar and President Small Traders Association Ajmal Baloch, suggested that the gas and electricity bill be waved by the government as businesses are closed in lockdown.

They also pointed out that small traders and shopkeepers are in dire situation and their financial security is the responsibility of the government in present crisis. FPCCI President Anjum Nisar apprised the committee about the restrictions on exports especially on Afghan Transit Trade, enforcement of the SBP interest rate with immediate effect, waiver of restriction of CNIC on transactions and tax exemptions on CNG sector.

He also suggested for implementation of the decision of the government for waiver of demurrage charges imposed on ships at seaports.

President Small Traders Association Ajmal Baloch suggested that rents and utility bills of shopkeepers and small traders may be waived for the duration of this pandemic besides allowing small traders to open their businesses for small duration subject to observance of health guidelines and SoPs by health department.

He also suggested for provision of interest free loans for small traders and shopkeepers for revival of their businesses.

Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar said that government is focusing on addressing economic woes of the business community especially the small traders and their electricity bill will be waved for next 6 months.

He informed that almost 95 percent small business used commercial meters as the electricity and gas bills will be paid by government itself during lockdown. On the other hand, he also pointed out that a special package of Rs70 billion for laid off workers associated with industrial sector will be announced by the government soon.

He further said that as far as the large businesses are concerned, they can get facilitation through different financing facilities by the State Bank of Pakistan. Responding to the issue regarding imposition of ban on export through Afghan Transit Trade, the minister said that majority of the exports to Afghanistan are food items, therefore, in order to ensure food security in the country, the said ban was imposed.

The minister further informed that a single package cannot address the issues of all the industrial sectors, therefore, sector-specific packages will be devised by the government.

Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza said that there is a dire need to bring unanimous policy regarding lockdown in the country.

She urged cooperative federalism which would create harmony in the relief efforts and combating this disease.

Emphasising the role of Council of Common Interests (CCI), she said that all the issues needed to be discussed at CCI level for achieving unanimity to control this pandemic.

Later, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that government is fully cognizant of the issues faced by the common traders and masses and urged the all public representatives to cooperate with all at every level.

Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said this Parliamentary Committee, being the august forum, must take prompt decision. He also demanded that implementation of the decision taken by the Committee must be followed in letter and spirit.

He also suggested taking appropriate action against the mill owners who laid off their workers and not paying their outstanding wages.

Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman proposed no-interest loans for the traders until the lockdown is over.

She said it can’t be business as usual because Sindh chief minister has called for extraordinary measures to slow the virus spread.

She said 383 cases emerged overnight, including 301 in Karachi as the number of cases detected is the highest in last 61 days. “The situation is getting from bad to worse,” she said.

The other members of the Parliamentary Committee belonging to opposition urged the government to take unanimous measures to tackle the situation emerged due to COVID-19.

They also stressed on taking note of unscheduled power outages in Balochistan and rural area of the country.

They also suggested inviting representatives of farming community in next meeting of the committee to hear their points of view on problems being faced by them.

The meeting was attended by ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Ali Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Hammad Azhar , MNAs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Ms Shahida Akhtar Ali, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Amir Haider Azam Khan, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Senator Sitara Ayaz, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar , Senator Aurangzeb Khan, and as Special invitees Dr Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary, MNAs Khurram Shahzad, Ali Pervaiz, Senator Saleem Mandviwala. The members who joined the meeting through video link were Senators Ms Sherry Rehman, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar.

The special invitees from business community were Ajmal Baloch, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran and Anjum Nisar, FPCCI President.