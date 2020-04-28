Nurses demand strict lockdown to minimise COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: Following male doctors and female physicians, nurses from various public and private health facilities in Karachi called upon the authorities on Monday not to give any relaxation in the lockdown, warning that if the lockdown was eased, COVID-19 cases would rise alarmingly and the city’s already fragile health system would be unable to manage the burden.

This demand was made by nurses’ representatives Uroosa Lakhani, Khair-un-Nisa Khan, Shehla Naeem, Muhammad Ramzan and Rozina Karamliani at a news conference held at the Karachi Press Club. The nurses' representatives said the provincial administration had taken the right decisions for the welfare of the people, but it was also the responsibility of the people to behave sensibly, avoid going to bazaars and superstores. They added that "this is a warlike situation where the enemy is unseen and hunting down people in the open and crowded areas". The nurses deplored that a large number of healthcare workers were getting affected with COVID-19 in the country, and daily several doctors, nurses and paramedics were getting affected by the coronavirus.