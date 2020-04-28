Working class being denied relief: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Monday said all the benefits being offered by the government were

being extended to businesses and industry, while the employees were ignored.

“They do not have the safeguards, which had been promised by the government and the working classes which keep the wheels of the country moving are being denied,” he said in a statement.

Rabbani said the government had assured that they would keep getting their salaries and none of them would lose their job, which the government failed to ensure.

“A number of banks closed many of their branches during the lockdown and their employees are suffering,” he said.

Similarly, he said many industries including the public sector factories, such as the Pakistan Machine Tool Factory have not paid salaries to their employees.

Rabbani said crony capitalism was rampant as the rich and the powerful who earned profits from Pakistan were being benefited in the name of virus, whereas the working classes which keep the wheels of the country moving were being denied.