Ulema to ensure implementation of guidelines for mosques: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that the strategy with regard to mosques during the holy month of Ramazan was finalised in consultation with the Ulema and they had taken the responsibility of ensuring its implementation.

The prime minister observed this presiding over a meeting on the latest situation in relation to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Umar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Dr Mueed Yusuf, NDMA chairman and other senior officials attended the meeting.

“While dealing with the challenge of the coronavirus, we have developed a strategy to address the needs of all, especially the most vulnerable, the poor and the weaker. A balance is to be maintained to keep the economy running as well as fighting the challenge of the virus,” the prime minister said while speaking on the occasion.

He contended, “The procedure for the mosques was worked out in consultation with religious scholars and they took responsibility for ensuring its implementation.

The prime minister emphasised that it was the common responsibility of every individual in society to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of virus. The prime minister directed that in the coming days of the Ramazan, the strategy should be thrashed out keeping in view the prevailing conditions and the requirements of the people.

He regretted that in the past, policies were formulated in view of the needs and interests of the elite.

Earlier, Special Assistant to PM on Health gave the meeting a detailed insight into the current situation of the coronavirus, the cases that were occurring, the recovery rate and mortality rates.

The meeting was informed that the number and mortality rate in Pakistan was relatively lower than in the outside world.

Federal Minister for Industry Hammad Azhar informed the meeting on opening other industries including steel in the second phase of the construction sector as per agreed upon process.

Hammad Azhar apprised the meeting of the details of a Rs75 billion package for labourers and workers and between 4-6 million persons would benefit from this package with the cooperation of the Ministry of Industry and the Ehsaas Programme. Moreover, he noted that the government would pay three-month electricity bill for small businesses.

NDMA chairman informed the meeting about the latest situation on availability of testing kits, safety equipment, N-95 masks, ventilators and other equipment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed legislators to play an active role in providing relief to the people, especially to weaker segments, in the wake of COVID-19.

The prime minister said this while talking to Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and Members of the National Assembly Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai and Ali Khan Jadoon here.

The parliamentarians apprised the prime minister of the latest corona situation in their respective constituencies and people's problems. They also informed Imran Khan about the situation, which had emerged due to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing relief activities. Matters, pertaining to development, also came under discussion during the meeting.