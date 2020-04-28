close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
April 28, 2020

Saudi-led coalition demands end to any escalation between Yemeni parties

National

April 28, 2020

RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition on Monday demanded an end to any escalation between the Yemeni parties, a day after the Southern Transitional Council announced a state of emergency in Aden and other southern provinces, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The coalition also vowed to undertake practical and systematic steps to ensure the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, SPA said. The Riyadh Agreement was signed in November last year between the elected Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council.

The main points of the deal include the unification of all military forces under the ministries of interior and defence, and the formation of an efficient government made up equally between the north and south of Yemen.

