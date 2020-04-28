KP paramedics urge people to stay at home for own safety

PESHAWAR: The paramedical association has expressed concern over the growing number of coronavirus patients and appealed to people to follow precautionary measures and stay at home.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the provincial president of the association Syed Roeidad Shah and general secretary Luqman Gul said that the paramedical staff was fighting coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines but the government and Finance Department were not approving their upgrading due for the last two years. This, they said, had created unrest and disappointment among the paramedical staff. They said the government of Punjab had announced double salaries for paramedics till the elimination of coronavirus pandemic but they were not demanding the same. However, they asked the provincial government to announce Shaheed package for paramedics. The office-bearers of the association asked the people to follow precautionary measures to save their families and stop the spread of the deadly virus. They feared that the situation could worsen if the people did not observe the social distancing rules.