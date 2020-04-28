Nigerian workers riot over Lagos lockdown

LAGOS: Scores of workers at a construction site that includes a refinery being built by Africa´s richest man rioted on Monday against lockdown measures in Nigeria´s megacity Lagos, police said. Residents in the economic hub have been ordered to stay home since March 30 as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 40 lives and officially infected 1,273 people in Africa´s most populous country. Workers across the city of 20 million, where many live in poverty, have complained that the restrictions have cut them off from vital income.