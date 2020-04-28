Swiss barbers back in business

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Barbers were doing a roaring trade among shaggy-haired customers on Monday as Switzerland started to ease restrictions imposed to control the coronavirus pandemic. The Swiss stopped short of full confinement in emergency measures introduced last month to combat the spread of COVID-19. But on Monday the country started the first of a three-stage lifting of the restrictions, requiring affected businesses to put in place protection plans for their customers and employees.