Israel court gives govt ultimatum on virus phone tracking

JERUSALEM: Israel´s Supreme Court has given the government until Thursday to initiate legislation authorising the domestic security agency to continue electronic tracking of those infected with coronavirus, or halt the practice. A court ruling seen by AFP said that the current legal basis for deploying the Shin Bet internal security agency to locate possible breaches of self-quarantine was insufficent. The decision handed down late Sunday said that “if the state wants to continue to use the Shin Bet after April 30, 2020, it will have to begin a primary legislative process, which must be completed within a few weeks at most”.