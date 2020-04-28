Assange extradition trial delayed

LONDON: A British judge on Monday delayed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange´s full extradition hearing, which had been due to begin next month, after the coronavirus pandemic prevented him meeting his lawyers. At a preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates´ Court in London, Vanessa Baraitser agreed to vacate the May 18 start date for the three-week extradition trial, and warned the next time slot was not available until November. A new timetable for the case will be agreed at another administrative hearing on May 4. Assange is currently in the high security Belmarsh prison in south London as he fights an extradition request by the United States to stand trial there on espionage charges. His lawyers said Monday they had been unable to take instruction from the whistleblower since the coronavirus outbreak prompted a nationwide lockdown in Britain more than a month ago.