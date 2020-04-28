Security Council members agree virus video summit: Moscow

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday that the permanent members of the UN Security Council have agreed to hold a video conference on the coronavirus pandemic. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “all the leaders of the other countries of the ´five´ have supported this initiative.

The five permanent UN Security Council members (the “P5”), a powerful group that can stop any resolution, are Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States. Lavrov said “the ´five´ is considering now how to make its own contribution to creating ways to fight the coronavirus.

“With this aim, a video conference has been agreed in principle. Now it´s being decided on what precise day it could happen,” the diplomat said in an online address. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists a date had not been set yet. The Security Council has been largely silent since the start of the pandemic, silenced by strong divisions between the permanent members — notably, the United States, China and Russia. The United States and China have engaged in a war of words over COVID-19´s origins, while Russia and China are not keen to see the Security Council treat the issue as more than a health and economic matter. Putin discussed holding a video summit during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month, the Kremlin said.