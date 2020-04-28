Parachinar traders accuse police of highhandedness

PARACHINAR: Traders and shopkeepers on Monday staged a protest rally against the police ‘highhandedness’ and demanded action against the erring cops in Parachinar.

Addressing the rally, the traders’ leaders alleged that police used abusive language, resorted to baton charge and fired warning shots when the shopkeepers of Ghulam Khan Market in Parachinar reopened their businesses during the ongoing lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The speakers condemned the police attitude and demanded the high-ups to take exemplary action against the cops involved in highhandedness against the shopkeepers.

Clarifying the situation, District Police Officer Muhammad Quresh Khan said that a policeman had been suspended and closed to the police lines.

District Police Officer Muhammad Quresh Khan also said that investigation was going on into the incident to fix the responsibility.