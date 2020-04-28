Shopkeepers demand relaxation in lockdow

PESHAWAR: Traders association president Zaffar Khattak has said that the coronavirus lockdown has badly affected all traders and shopkeepers and requested the government to take serious steps for solving their problems.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, he said the administration would have to relax the lockdown to save small traders from starvation, which could force them to launch a civil disobedience movement.

The association’s general secretary Abdur Razzaq Chitrali, senior vice president Sheikh Abdur Razzaq, chairman Haji Ishtiaq Ahmad, members executive committee Shad Mohammad, Bashir Zada, Riaz Ahmad, Aziz Khan, and Akhtar Ali were also present.

They said the the administration would have to review the lockdown decision and allow the small traders to continue their businesses.

The traders representatives said they would abide by the precautionary measures but the prolonged lockdown may aggravate the situation and then people would even forget the coronavirus because of financial issues.