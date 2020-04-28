close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

Corona takes another life

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

BATKHELA: Another person infected with coronavirus passed away here on Monday, official said.Deputy Commissioner of Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak, said a 57-year old Aslam Khan, who was tested positive on April 26 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward in Dargai Hospital died on Monday. He said the death toll from virus reached three while total number of the infected patients was 84 in the district. The official said 11 more fresh cases coronavirus surfaced in the day.

