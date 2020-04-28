Corona takes another life

BATKHELA: Another person infected with coronavirus passed away here on Monday, official said.Deputy Commissioner of Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak, said a 57-year old Aslam Khan, who was tested positive on April 26 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward in Dargai Hospital died on Monday. He said the death toll from virus reached three while total number of the infected patients was 84 in the district. The official said 11 more fresh cases coronavirus surfaced in the day.