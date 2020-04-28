Man killed, 5 of a family injured by rivals

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and five members of his family sustained injuries when allegedly rivals attacked them over a petty issue in Nullah Jabar area on Monday.

According to police, the herd of cattle of one Alamzeb had entered the fields of Mian Gul, which infuriated the latter and both exchanged harsh words. In the meantime, family members of Alamzeb rushed to the scene and allegedly opened fire on and his family members.

As a result, Mian Gul was killed instantly while five members of his family, including a woman, sustained injuries. The dead and injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari. The Shinkiari police after lodging the case started raids to arrest the accused, who managed to flee the scene following the incident. Meanwhile, Pulrah police launched a crackdown against narcotics peddlers and seized a huge cache of charas.

Police launch drive to sensitise drivers

The district police have launched a drive to sensitize drivers to ensure their own and passengers’ safety against the Covid-19 and wear masks and gloves while travelling. “We have been adopting the multipronged strategy to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers and besides restricting intra and inter-city and district transport mobility also giving away personal protection gears,” Sadiq Baloch, the district police officer told reporters after giving away disinfectants to drivers and passengers here on Monday.