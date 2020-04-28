2 gangs busted

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have busted a gang of two robbers here on Monday. Speaking a press conference, SP Investigation Gul Naseeb Khan flanked by DSP Iqbal Mohmand and SHO Tajori Furqan Javed Khan said that one Ali Rehman had got registered a case with Tajori Police that he along with Gul Zafar, owner of Omni dealer, withdrew Rs500,000 from a private bank branch in Tajori Town on April 15 and left for the Ihsas Programme Centre when two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted them near Speen Jumat and snatched the amount and mobile phone sets. The SP said that the District Police Officer Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani took a serious notice of the incident and constituted an investigation team to catch the robbers at the earliest. He said that the police team arrested the robbers identified as Sajjad and Zakir residents of Mastikhel village (erstwhile FR Lakki) and recovered the amount Rs500,000, mobile phone sets and arms used in the crime.