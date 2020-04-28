WSSP says waste from quarantine centres being disposed of

The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has said it is disposing of one and half tons waste from quarantine centres and houses of Covid-affected patients daily. A press release said since the outbreak of coronavirus, the sanitation company has been working to contain spread of the pandemic. It collects waste from around 40 houses whose owners or family members have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Besides, it also collects waste from Dauranpur, Shahi Bala and Fort Continental Hotel. As per data, the WSSP staff collects waste from 19 houses located in different union councils and the three quarantine centers in Zone A. Similarly, the waste is collected from house of over a dozen patients in Gulbahar, Ganj, Yakatoot, Kohati, Sikandarpura and other localities Zone B are disposed of.

The company disposes of waste from houses of Covid-patients in Zone C and D as well as of 320 patients currently housed in Shahi Bala Quarantine Centre. Moreover, the sanitation company offers services by burying the patients who die of coronavirus. Disinfection against coronavirus and fumigation against dengue is being carried out daily. The press release said the company has disinfected several major markets and roads and hundreds of houses. Teams of sanitation workers have been trained and given personal protection equipment to carry out disinfection properly.