‘Meddling with 18th Amend to endanger federation’

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that any meddling with the 18th Constitutional Amendment would not only threaten the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but also would endanger the federation.

The ANP president said that his party would not tolerate meddling with the amendment, adding: “It would even consider cut in the National Finance Commission Award as an attack on the Constitution.” Asfandyar Wali Khan said that instead of making public the report about the flour and sugar crisis, the government opened a new Pandora’s Box to the divert attention from the scandal and protect misdeeds of its party leaders.

The ANP chief said that the PTI downfall had begun and it could not protect the party investors. He said that Kaptaan would face the same situation in which it had forced the opposition parties with the support of establishment till now. The ANP chief said the constitutional amendment was historic as it had ensured the rights of smaller provinces and nobody can think about doing away with it. He said that any conspiracy against the Constitution would be an injustice with the future generations of the country.

Asfandyar Wali Khan warned against the steps reversing the amendment, terming it a treason as such moves would jeopardise the integrity of the federation. He said the politics of strong federation had failed and now the provinces should be given autonomy to strengthen the federation.

The ANP chief said that his party would go to any extreme to protect the rights of people ensured through the very constitutional amendment.