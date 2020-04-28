Lecturers demand remuneration

TIMERGARA: The visiting lecturers at government colleges in Lower Dir have demanded the CM to immediately release their pending remuneration.Talking to this scribe, representatives of the visiting lecturers Tariq Khan, Usmanullah, Jehan Zada and Imtiaz Yousafzai said the wages of a total of 32 teachers in various public sector educational institutions in Lower Dir had been pending for the last two semesters.“We are living from hand to mouth and the miseries of teaching staff have doubled in the holy month of Ramazan”, they said adding the teachers were forced to borrow money from relatives and friends to make both ends meet.