10 wards of Hazara martyred cops get appointment letters

ABBOTTABAD: The Hazara police on Monday handed over appointment letters to 10 wards of martyred police personnel recruited recently as assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) under the Shaheed Package.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman gave away the appointment letters in a ceremony held here. Family members of the police martyrs attended the ceremony. Those who were issued appointment letters include Nadeem Shehzad, Azhar Farooq, Asfandyar, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Khanvaiz, Zamir Ali Shah, Adil Shah, Naveed Khan, Aamir Khan and Asim Anwar.

Lauding the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police during the last several years, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said that this was because of the sacrifices of these cops that peace had returned to the country. He said the KP police were the force of brave cops which have fought on the frontline against terrorists and sacrificed their lives to protect the people.

Under the Shaheed Package, the family of a martyred policeman is given a handsome cash amount, support for the education of children and medical facility. Besides, son or brother fulfilling criteria for the post are recruited as ASI. Later, security arrangements and traffic plan during Ramazan were reviewed in a meeting chaired by DIG Police Hazara. DPOs of Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra Javed Iqbal Wazir, Syed Ishfaque Anwar and Sadiq Baloch, respectively, attended the meeting.

The participants reviewed law and order situation, measures for safety from coronavirus and action against price-hike & hoarders. Qazi Jamil directed all the DPOs to implement the government instructions about coronavirus strictly in Ramazan and make special arrangements in this regard.

He said that traders and shopkeepers should be made bound to close shops who were not allowed by the government.

Similarly, the DIG asked the DPOs to have meetings with local ulema with the help of public liaison committees over the following of the government standing orders for mosques.