Waiting for a disaster

Economic activity throughout the country has come to a standstill due to lockdowns and restrictions which has badly affected all walks of life. However, the most vulnerable segment are the daily wagers who live from hand to mouth as their survival is entirely depends on their daily basis earnings. Senior doctors in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have warned that the Covid-19 pandemic situation is already out of control as the number of cases are increasing with an alarming speed. The medical experts have explained the poor status of preparations in terms of non-availability of resources and lack of trained manpower to cope with the crisis. They have recommended an immediate lockdown and tougher restrictions to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread. They have further cautioned that allowing congregations in mosques is tantamount to inviting a big disaster.

There is still some confusion on the part of the government. The prime minister shared that the government will follow the strategy of 'smart lockdowns' which means those areas will be sealed where the burden of cases are high. He is of the view that our fragile economic situation is not in the position to afford complete lockdowns due to its financial ramifications on the poorest of the poor and daily wagers. The religious lobby is still adamant on allowing people to come to mosques during Ramazan. The current situation is very critical and it is the responsibility of all stakeholders and decision-makers to join hands and avert this humanitarian disaster. Consultations among medical experts and religious scholars should be done within no time to find a consensus and they should provide clear crystal guidelines to common people.

Ghazi Khan

Peshawar