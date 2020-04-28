A group of doctors has strongly recommended a strict lockdown to prevent the manifold increase in the number of Covid-19 victims in Pakistan in the next few weeks, which could overwhelm the capacity of hospitals. Prime Minister Imran Khan in his telethon address recently opined that a strict lockdown would not be successful due to economic and cultural factors in Pakistan's context.

In view of the strength of both arguments, why not try something which has shown good results in mitigating the situation to a significant extent. Mandatory masks in public places have resulted in less number of Covid -19 victims and deaths in the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Morroco and Jamaica.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad