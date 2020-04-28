The 18th Amendment passed in 2010 by the PPP government was intended to hand over far greater powers to the provinces, and redistribute subjects on the common list including health, education, local government and other important spheres. We are now hearing reports that the current government may wish to make major changes in both the 18th Amendment and the National Finance Commission Award. The award determines financial distribution between the provinces, and both articles together are key to provincial autonomy. Though in the absence of the required calculus in parliament such discussions regarding changing the amendments or the award peter out soon, these fanciful ideas give the government a chance to divert people’s attention from the real issues Pakistan is facing and which the government is either incapable or unwilling to do much about.

According to media reports, the federal government has contacted several political parties and a federal minister has even claimed that the government has been able to get some support on a possible amendment in the 18th Amendment. This year Pakistan should be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the passage of the 18th Amendment which inter alia facilitated a democratic consensus on the best NFC Award for the provinces to date. The amendment was a rare demonstration of how the government and the opposition can come together to enact democratic legislation, rather than imposing presidential ordinances without much discussion. The amendment was an attempt to provide the provinces with significant decision-making autonomy. And the NFC Award pertains to a better resource distribution formula among the provinces. These constitutional obligations should not be turned into contentious issues that we can hardly afford in the middle of a pandemic.

This provision is beneficial for both the federation and the provinces and there should be no conspiracies to roll back the 18th Amendment or amend the NFC Award without due process. This will require a new constitutional amendment or review committee comprising members from all major parties which will deliberate on any such alterations. Revoking even a minor clause of the constitution without due process of deliberations is a bad idea, and at this moment the least we need is anything that saps the energy of the governments both at the national and subnational levels. Now, as expected, the opposition leaders will start lashing out at the federal government. In this way the only thing that will have happened is deflection from the accusation of incompetence and mismanagement. The federal government must comprehend that provincial autonomy keeps the federation functioning and well-oiled. This whole issue requires a great deal of wisdom, a great deal of thought and a great deal of discussion in both houses of parliament. There must be no haste, and no creation of angst at this point or a further division between parties.