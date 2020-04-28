Three more Kashmiris fall prey to Indian aggression

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops killed three more youths in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of slain youths to seven in less than 24 hours.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youths were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Lower Munda in Qazigund area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

On Sunday the troops killed four youths at Asthal in Kulgam district.

The latest killings have raised the number of deaths to 16 since Wednesday.

Earlier, Indian troops killed three youths in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Saturday; two youths at Arwani in Islamabad district on Thursday; and four others in Melhora area of Shopian district on Wednesday.