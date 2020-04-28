Umar Akmal banned for three years

By News Desk

LAHORE: Controversial Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was banned on Monday from all forms of cricket for three years after pleading guilty to failing to report match-fixing approaches, the country’s cricket board announced.

Umar, who turns 30 in May, withdrew last month from challenging the charges. Umar’s ban is effective from February 20, when he was provisionally suspended by the board under its anti-corruption code, which states a player must report being approached to fix games.

The decision was announced by a disciplinary committee after a brief hearing of the Pakistan Cricket Board.