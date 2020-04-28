Nine more test positive for virus in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: Nine people, including a family of five, were diagnosed Covid-19 positive in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday, taking the total tally in the region to 68, of whom 35 have recovered and no death occurred so for.

A family of five and their three relatives from Sargodha (Punjab) were tested positive in Sarsawa area of Kotli district. They had travelled from Sargodha for the burial of their family head, Health Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi told APP.

“The family head died in Sargodha and the family brought the body for burial in Sarsawa having a death certificate mentioning the cause of death as heart attack,” Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhary Raqeeb said, adding the family and relatives from Sargodha were quarantined on April 20.

Another person tested positive in Bagh district who had returned from abroad, the minister informed, saying he was already in quarantine.

The minister said 35 Covid-19 patients had been recovered and 33 were under treatment in different hospitals of the AJK.