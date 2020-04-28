Firdous removed as PM’s aide on information

Ag Sabah

ISLAMABAD: In the latest reshuffle in the Prime Minister’s team, Senator Shibli Faraz has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting while Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, replacing Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The appointments were announced on Monday, with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry taking to Twitter to congratulate the two. “Truly an honorable and dignified man @shiblifaraz has been appointed new Information minister of Pak, and a brilliant @AsimSBajwa appointed SAPM on info both ll make a great team.... all the best.”

Faraz is serving as the Leader of the House in the Senate while Lt-Gen (retd) Bajwa is serving as the chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority. Lt-Gen Bajwa had served as Commander Southern Command before his retirement. He remained Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations from 2012 to 2016.

It remains unclear why the government chose to bring about the changes to the information ministry. Prime Minister Khan had appointed Dr Awan as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting in April 2019. She had replaced Fawad Chaudhry, who is currently the minister for science and technology.