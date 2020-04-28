tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Art group Theater Wallay has started an online story telling competition where art enthusiasts can send their submissions comprising the stories about their life during the lock down due to COVID-19.According to the management, the stories could be in any art form including songs, poems, audio narrations, videos about the time people were spending during lock down and selected creations would be shared with due credit audience through TW’s social media and website.