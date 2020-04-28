No price check in markets

Rawalpindi : The local administration has failed to control the prices of commodities in Ramazan. Profiteers and hoarders looting public with both hands and prices of fruit and vegetables are sky rocketing in the markets.

‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaar’ was a big ray of hope for poor segment of society where they could get relief of some coins. But, there are no ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ due to coronavirus fear this year.

‘The News’ conducted a survey on 3rd of Ramazan. It was observed that there was a big price difference in three days; as 1-kilogram watermelon is being sold at Rs80 against Rs50, guava at Rs350 against Rs100, low quality apple at Rs200 against Rs120, banana at Rs170-200 against Rs80-100, strawberry at Rs250 against Rs120 and dates at Rs300 against Rs200.

Similarly, prices of all vegetables also increased; as 1-kilogram ladyfinger being sold at Rs120 against Rs80, tenda at Rs200 against Rs150, Arvi at Rs120 against Rs70, 1-kilogram onion at Rs60 against Rs40, potato at Rs50 against Rs40, ginger at Rs300 against Rs250 and garlic at Rs200 against Rs100.

The local administration has increased the numbers of price magistrates to 69 against only 30. The revenue officials, TMA officials, Potohar Town officials, assistant commissioners and several other officials of departments are performing additional duties as special price magistrates.

The Additional District Collector General (ADCG) Zaheer Anwar Jappa told ‘The News’ that we would not spare profiteers and hoarders at any cost. Our price magistrates are visiting markets and shops on daily basis and registering FIRs against looters, he claimed. He also said that we are closely monitoring profiteers and hoarders because we wanted to provide relief of public.