Policemen suspended over corruption charges

Islamabad: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has suspended two policemen over charges of corruption, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that complaints of corruption were received against these policemen and inquiry into complaints have been now marked to Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk. The SP would submit inquiry report following which further action would be initiated against them on basis of reports.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption is pursued in Islamabad Police as this menace seriously undermines the country.

Islamabad Police following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, have started an accountability system to monitor performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is taken against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability system helps in improving the performance of any department and working of the staff can be easily judged through it. He said that such accountability system would continue in future and those performing well would be encouraged.