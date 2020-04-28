PAL plans online moot on Sachal

Islamabad: The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to hold the Online International Sachal Conference.

National heritage and culture minister Shafqat Mahmood will inaugurate the event.

Among other online literary activities to be organised by the PAL is the International Hamdia Mushaira on April 30 and the International Naatiya Mushaira on May 3.

The International Sachal Conference is being held on the occasion of the 199th anniversary sufi poet Sachal Sarmat to promote the thoughts of sufis and their message of peace, love and brotherhood and to highlight the soft image of Pakistan.

PAL chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk will present the introductory note. The PAL has requested the writers and intellectuals to email title and abstract of their articles, papers to PAL by May 2, 2020. The selected papers will be presented by the respective writers in the forthcoming conference.