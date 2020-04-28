Paramedics want solution to problems

Islamabad : The paramedics of the country have demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza to take notice of problems being faced by the para medical staff.

The demand was made during a video link meeting of the All Pakistan Para Medical Staff Federation and Para Medical Staff Association The meeting also demanded pay scale and health professional allowance for paramedics on the pattern of the KP province. The meeting also reiterated demand of the creation of the Para Medical Allied Health Association.

The meeting was attended by President of the federation Sharafatullah Yousafzai, Secretary General Muhammad Arshad Khan, Malik Munir, Malik Yousuf, Mumtaz Jatoi, Chaudhry Basharat and Rana Ahmad, Chaudhry Anas, Saeedullah Marwat from Islamabad.