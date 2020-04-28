Labour federation demands PM to protect livelihood of workers

Islamabad : The National Labour Federation (NLF) has urged the Prime Minister and chief ministers of four provinces to take immediate steps for protection of livelihood of labourers and working class both in formal and informal sectors.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief ministers, the NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati also demanded consolidation of labour laws for the formal sector and extending all the laws to the informal workers who had lost their bread and butter during the last one and half month.

“It is required to consolidate labour laws and make legislation and implementation as more effective,” the letter said adding those not implementation laws should be taken to task.

The NLF president also demanded of the prime minister and chief ministers to ensure timely payment workers employed on regular or contractual basis and provision of ration packages to the informal workers particularly in the present circumstances.

He reminded the top civil leadership of the country that physical and mental health of skilled and unskilled labourers and workers and human resource development were of utmost importance for progress of industrial sector.

Referring to reports of the International Labour Organisation, which say that millions of workers are facing unemployment, the labourers will economic support in kinds of loans, paid leaves subsidy, social security and payments to daily wagers. “There assurance should not be confined to mere announcement rather there is need to implement the same,” he said. He also referred to a report of the Human Rights Watch according to which there was no system for registration of informal working class while 10 million formal workers were also not registered.