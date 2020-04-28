Sports stars interacting with fans online

PARIS: Across social media, sports stars denied the cha­n­ce to play in front of a crowd are increasingly going “live” in sometimes surprising ways to connect with an audience.

To the delight of fans, happy to discover some hidden facets of their idols, stars from Karim Benzema to the Brazilian legend Ronaldo and even Rafael Nadal, who initially struggled with Instagram, are dropping their habitual discretion to interact live with their millions of followers. “As competitions are suspended, sportsmen and women are no longer necessarily supervised by the club’s press officer,” Boris Helleu, an expert on digital strategies in sport, told AFP.

“The athlete becomes his own media and can speak out on subjects that we didn’t hear about before.”

One of those who has cracked open his armour on a range of topics is the normally prickly Benzema, who posts videos on YouTube as “Nueve Live” — a play on his shirt number, and has more than 33 million Instagram followers.

His broadcasts have attracted as many as 130,000 viewers live with hundreds of thousands more catching up later. The tone is relaxed and humourous, but the French striker has also been mildly controversial, taking sides in French rap politics and also airing his grudge over being ba­n­ned from the French team.

Asked about Olivier Giro­ud, who played centre forward when France won the World Cup two years ago, Be­n­­zema replied: “Everyone kn­ows the difference between F1 and karting, and I’m F1.”

Benzema also builds his audience by chatting with the type of celebrities who appeal to a young Francophone audience, but when it comes to star guests, no one tops Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, the president of Valladolid in La Liga, has interviewed FIFA president Gianni Infantino and also talked to fellow Real Madrid Galacticos David Beckham, Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas and Luis Figo.

Switching from Portuguese to English, Spanish and Italian, the Brazilian double Ballon d’Or winner chatted matily with former team-mates as if in a private phone call with an old friend, even though tens of thousands of people were watching. When his turn came, Beckham said he had watched the earlier chats and thought “Figo talked too much”. Ronaldo responded by defending the Portuguese winger with a series of wife jokes.

Meanwhile, Novak Djo­kovic, sharp and articulate in English, has worked his way through the upper echelons of men’s tennis in a series of live chats which have moved beyond good-natured banter into the politics and economics of the sport.

Nadal caused great amusement as he struggled with the technology in a three-way Instagram chat with Roger Federer and Andy Murray.