More SAG medal winners get cash awards

ISLAMABAD: The distribution of cash awards to Pakistan’s medal winners in the 13th South Asian Games, held in Nepal in December last year, continued on Monday.

According to a press release, the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Sports Board distributed the awards in three sessions with cheques distributed among taekwondo and squash players.

The taekwondo team won three gold, six silver and eight bronze medals in the South Asian Games. Muqaddas Ashraf, part of the women’s squash team that finished second, received her cheque from Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza while the awards of her team-mates Faiza Zafar and Amna Fayyaz were handed over to the Pakistan Squash Federation.

In line with the approved cash award policy, winners of gold medals get Rs1 million each, Rs500,000 each go to silver medallists and Rs250,000 each to bronze medallists.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col (r) Waseem Ahmed and Pakistan Squash Federation Secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan were also present on the occasion. On Friday, wrestlers and men’s squash players received their cash awards.