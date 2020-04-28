Ball is in Malik’s court now: PCB

ISLAMABAD: Salim Malik’s plea for reprieve could only be considered if he fulfills all the requirements written in a questionnaire of over 20 pages that was handed over to him in 2011-12 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the instructions of game’s governing body (ICC).

PCB legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi in a talk with ‘The News’ while welcoming the player’s apology, said that the ball had long been in Malik’s court.

“He was handed over a lengthy questionnaire almost nine years back. He is yet to return it back and never submitted his replies. It is pertinent on him to first submit satisfactory replies and then expect some positive things,” Rizvi said.

When asked whether he would be having that documents with him now, the PCB official said those were very important papers and he must be having even now.

“If not, he can demand a copy of these.” The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit is curious on Malik’s repeated meetings with suspects during his playing days. Why he had arranged these meetings and how many other cricketers remained part of that group were some of the very important questions, the ICC wanted to get from the cricketer.

It has been learnt that there are very good chances that the ICC Unit might conduct interview with Malik once he submit the answers of these queries.

“Malik has to fulfill all the requirements before expecting any relief from the ICC or for that matter from the PCB.”

Only the other day Salim Malik apologised to the nation and his fans over his involvement in match-fixing and betting following 19 years, saying that he was ready to share the details as required by the game’s governing body.

“I am sorry what I have done almost 19 years back and I am ready to cooperate fully with the PCB and ICC. I deserve a second chance as all other cricketers were given,” he said.

Malik, 57 was banned for life in 2000. He, however, was given reprieve by the court of law in 2008 but never was considered seriously for any position by the PCB. The board kept on saying that without getting any positive signals from the ICC, Malik’s appointment in any capacity was not possible.