Umar Akmal slapped with three-year ban

ISLAMABAD: Controversial Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s one-man tribunal on Monday.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (r) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan found the right-handed batsman guilty and banned him for three years from all forms of recognised cricket. Umar’s ban is effective from February 20. In a detailed hearing held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Umar decided to represent himself and was heard at length. The PCB was represented by Taffazul Rizvi.

Umar was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on March 17. On April 9, the PCB referred the matter to the chairman of the disciplinary committee after determining that the batsman had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Unless the PCB reconsiders Umar’s appeal (that has usually been the case previously in other such instances), the 29-year-old’s career seems to be over.

The middle-order batsman, who was part of Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, has been one of the most controversial players in Pakistan cricket and has often been found guilty of misconduct.

PCB’s Director Anti-Corruption and Security Lt Col Asif Mahmood said: “The PCB doesn’t take any pleasure in seeing a promising international cricketer being declared ineligible for three years on corruption charges, but this is once again a timely reminder to all who think they can get away by breaching the anti-corruption code.

“The anti-corruption unit regularly holds education seminars and refresher courses at all levels to remind all professional cricketers of their obligations and responsibilities. And even then if some cricketers decide to take the Code in their hands, then this is how things will pan out.

“I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached. This is in their as well as their teams’ and country’s best interest.”

Later in a media briefing PCB’s legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi said Umar had the option to appeal the decision within 14 days of the detailed judgment. He said Umar’s answers in Monday’s hearing were unsatisfactory. “He kept on giving one reason or the other and was never able to satisfy the tribunal.”

Agencies add: The ban will come as a huge setback for the 29-year-old Umar, who has had a number of brushes with the authorities over the years since his Pakistan debut in 2009.

He has been fined and banned for misconduct and failure to keep himself fit multiple times throughout his career, and recently copped a three-month ban for publicly criticising then Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur.

Earlier this year, he was reprimanded by the PCB for misbehaving with a trainer after failing a fitness test.

He was also arrested in February 2014 after a scuffle with a traffic warden who stopped him for a signal violation. Umar last represented Pakistan in two Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka in Lahore last year, falling

to first ball ducks on both occasions. He has so far played 16 Tests, 121 One-Day Internationals and 84 Twenty20s for Pakistan.