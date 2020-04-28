Workers fear more violation of rights as virus spreads

LAHORE: Public sector employees are in driving seat at the moment, as the state is retaining all its employees during the pandemic, while the private sector is generally shying away from its corporate social responsibility of looking after their workers.

The government servants from the lowest to highest grade are not worried about their jobs and they do not fear that their salaries would be delayed or cut.

Private sector employees are living in extreme uncertainty. Many of them have lost their jobs, while those who are still employed do not know whether they would get their salary for the month of April. They are not even certain as to how much salary would be reduced if the employers decided to boot the salary bill.

Employees in all sectors have been badly impacted. Even the private hospitals are cutting jobs as the number of patients for diseases other than coronavirus decrease.

These private clinics and hospitals are not treating coronavirus infected patients. If they admit any such patient, they would have to quarantine the entire facility.

In fact, they check everyone who enters their premises with a thermal gun, and refuse entry to anyone having high fever, asking them to first get themselves tested for coronavirus and comeback if they test negative.

The fear is so high that if some suspected patient manages to pass through their system; they not only remove the patient but also send the entire staff that came into contact with the patient on 15 days leave.

These include the doctor, nurses and other paramedical staff, including the technician who took blood sample of the patient. This precaution seems to be sensible and very humane, but it is not so.

The staff is sent on forced leave without pay. This is the height of inhumanity. Staff was in line of duty when they were infected but still the owners of the health facility are not prepared to look after them.

However, this has generally been the private sector’s mentality even in normal times, as their human resource was on the front of firing line whenever their business came under stress.

The bad governance of all governments, including the incumbent promoted this culture. Private firms openly violate rules and regulations but are not accounted for.

Many companies use the provident fund of their employees in order to make up for short finances.

There is a law that binds all employers to grant each employee earned leave of four weeks per year plus casual and sick leaves.

In case the employee does not avail the earned leave, the company makes the payment for un-availed earned leave or insist that the employee goes on leave. This rule is rarely practiced.

If an employee accumulates leave for years then only a few months leave is officially recognised and the rest lapses. This has been going on for decades.

The regulators never tried to frame fair rules to ensure that the officially mandated leaves of all employees were granted. If the employee does not want to go on leave they should be forced to avail the mandated leave or if the company requires their services, it should pay cash against the leave.

Now, that we are in crisis, this failure on the part of regulators to safeguard their rights is haunting the workers. Many of them have been given marching orders without payment of their unutilised leaves.

Some businesses have not even paid the most current salaries to the fired workers. Conceded that everyone, including the businesses are under severe strain because of the current unusual crisis, but then the workers are in many times more stress and have nothing to fall back upon.

The government looks after its employees very well. If an employee does not avail the leave for years it is accumulated.

The employee a year before retirement can go on one years’ paid leave if he has that much leave in their account.

When the state is doing it, why has it not got the same practice implemented by the private sector?

The pandemic is no doubt a big challenge, but it is also an opportunity to register all workers who are being provided food and money by the state.

The name of their employer (latest if fired) should also be registered so that after the crisis is over, the government have some creditable data about the workers and employers in Pakistan.